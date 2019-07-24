WATCH: Tornado rips roof off Mass. hotel with guests still inside

A Massachusetts hotel was condemned by building inspectors after its roof flew off during a tornado with winds of 110 miles per hour.

Several hotel guests were inside their rooms Tuesday afternoon at the Cape Sands Inn in Yarmouth, Mass., when a radar-confirmed EF1 tornado hit, pulling off the hotel’s roof.

Mya Couse, 11, and her family had just returned to their room after grabbing lunch. As they saw the roof rising up and down, they ran to the bathtub.

"Terrified,” Mya said. "I thought I was going to blow away. I was just crying.”

Mya’s father, Jason Couse, says the ceiling then lifted up, and water started pouring into the room. The manager arrived and took the family to the lobby.

Other guests, like Bruce and Diane Martin, witnessed the event. Not five minutes after the couple checked in, the hotel’s flagpole bent sideways, and they watched as the wind lifted and carried the roof “in slow motion” into the backyard.

Guest Joe Ucci says it was like watching the tornado scene in “The Wizard of Oz.”

"I just saw the winds whipping in the funnel,” Ucci said. "I don't want to go through that again."

Repairs to the hotel, which was condemned by inspectors after the storm, started early in the evening, while the owner worked to relocate guests to other hotels.

The National Weather Service says the tornado began in Yarmouth and ended in Harwich. No injuries were reported.

