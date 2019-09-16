WATCH: Video shows wanted man breaking into Madison home

Police are searching for a man wanted for breaking into a Madison home and stealing electronics last Friday.

Picture of the person wanted in the Windom Way burgarly

Madison police say the man pictured above broke into a home in the 1900 block of Windom Way around 3:48 p.m.

Once inside he stole electronics and then left – while a resident was sleeping in the bedroom. The resident awoke to the sound of a burglar alarm going off, and stayed in the bedroom until police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison police at 608-266-6014.

