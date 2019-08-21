WATCH: stunning photos of historic flooding could shape watershed future

Mike Matheson's bike route to work was impacted by last year's flooding, but never did he think his photos he took to document it would be educating community members one year later.

Last year, Dane County got more than 15 inches of rain on August 20, 2018 which caused flash flooding and then lake flooding in the days to come.

"I knew the threat of that experience [flooding] would be traumatizing to a lot of people in the neighborhood and it could really change the dynamics and the character of the neighborhood," Matheson said.

He captured photos of water spilling into yards, and streets and drowning bike paths in Madison. Watch the story above to see his pictures or you can attend City of Madison's Engineering Department's public input meetings on watersheds.

Sept. 4, 7-8 p.m. Bear Claw Way and Winding Way

Sept. 5. 7-8 p.m. Swallowtail Park, 901 Swallowtail Drive

Sept. 17. 11 a.m.-Noon, sidewalk on Plaza Drive near Pet Smart Parking Lot, 8210 Plaza Drive

Sept. 18,11 a.m.-noon, North Westfield Road and Walnut Grove Drive

Sept. 25,3-4 p.m., Tramore Trail and Sawmill Road

Sept. 26, 3-4 p.m., Attic Angel, Reid Drive and McGuffey Drive

Sept. 26, 11 a.m.-Noon, GHC Parking Lot, 8202 Excelsior Drive

Sept. 27,9-10 a.m., Tamarack Trails Club House Parking Lot, 110 S Westfield Road