WATCH: two water rescues within 24 hrs on Lake Mendota

The Middleton Fire Department is asking the public to be cautious as they begin to get back out onto the lakes. Within twenty four hours, the department was called to two separate incidents.

"The water is around 40 degrees right now," Lt. Eric Porter warned.

On Sunday, a sailboat flipped on Lake Mendota. Two people were helped by the emergency crews. No injuries were reported. Within a day, the crews were called back to Lake Mendota to help a person in a kayak tipped and was stuck in the water. EMS workers were able to safely get the man into their boat, and brought him to shore.

"Within ten to 30 minutes, cold incapacitation sets in and your arms and legs aren't going to work," Porter said when talking about the cold water.

Porter hopes people remember to wear a life jacket anytime they are out on the water to prevent them from running into trouble if they do fall in.

