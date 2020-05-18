WDEC launches plan to help up to 30,000 small businesses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- The state of Wisconsin plans to offer tens of millions of dollars to help tens of thousand of small businesses weather the coronavirus pandemic.
“[A]s more businesses continue to reopen around the state, we need to go all in on doing this together,” Gov. Tony Evers said.
The $77 million initiative is part of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s We’re All In program, according to Evers’ office. Most of the money will come from the federal government’s $2 trillion stimulus package.
“With its comprehensive approach that looks at businesses’ immediate and long-term needs, We’re All In will provide both the ‘starter fluid’ to restart our state’s economic engine and a road map to recovery,” WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes said.
The money will be provided in $2,500 grants to help business owners cope with the financial stresses caused by COVID-19 pandemic. They are designed to help pay for health and safety improvements, wages and salaries, rent and mortgages, and inventory.
“These grants will help businesses in the short term, and we need Wisconsinites to join our long-term economic recovery by supporting those small businesses as patrons and customers,” Evers added.
Businesses receiving the funds will qualify as “We’re All In” companies by agreeing to meeting certain safety protocols and using them in their shops to protect employees, customers and the communities, Evers’ Office explained. In all, the initiative will include:
- Grants in the amount of $2,500 to small businesses with 20 or fewer FTEs impacted by COVID-19 that have not already received WEDC COVID-19 assistance. Up to thirty thousand businesses may receive grants. More details about the program will be available later this month with businesses able to apply for grant assistance in June.
- A series of guides for businesses looking to implement best practices to keep employees, customers, and communities safe throughout the COVID-19 crisis. These guides are an essential part of the We’re All In program and were developed in consultation with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Department of Tourism, Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, Department of Safety and Professional Services, as well as industry leaders and public health experts throughout the state. They are found on WEDC’s website at https://wedc.org/reopen-guidelines.
- Ethnic Minority Emergency Grants, which provide $2 million in grants for ethnically diverse Wisconsin micro-businesses who suffered losses due to the pandemic. The grants are aimed at sole proprietorships or businesses with five or fewer employees that have not received assistance under either SB 20/20 program or SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program. One thousand grants of $2,000 each will be administered in partnership with Wisconsin’s 19 ethnic and minority chambers of commerce. More details are available at https://wedc.org/programs-and-resources/minority-business-development/.
- An integrated public information campaign promoting We’re All In businesses and social practices to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and celebrate Wisconsin’s diverse and strong economy