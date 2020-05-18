WDEC launches plan to help up to 30,000 small businesses

The state of Wisconsin plans to offer tens of millions of dollars to help tens of thousand of small businesses weather the coronavirus pandemic.

“[A]s more businesses continue to reopen around the state, we need to go all in on doing this together,” Gov. Tony Evers said.

The $77 million initiative is part of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s We’re All In program, according to Evers’ office. Most of the money will come from the federal government’s $2 trillion stimulus package.

“With its comprehensive approach that looks at businesses’ immediate and long-term needs, We’re All In will provide both the ‘starter fluid’ to restart our state’s economic engine and a road map to recovery,” WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes said.

The money will be provided in $2,500 grants to help business owners cope with the financial stresses caused by COVID-19 pandemic. They are designed to help pay for health and safety improvements, wages and salaries, rent and mortgages, and inventory.

“These grants will help businesses in the short term, and we need Wisconsinites to join our long-term economic recovery by supporting those small businesses as patrons and customers,” Evers added.

Businesses receiving the funds will qualify as “We’re All In” companies by agreeing to meeting certain safety protocols and using them in their shops to protect employees, customers and the communities, Evers’ Office explained. In all, the initiative will include:

