Snow ending midday Thursday then turning cold and windy for Halloween night

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Dane, Dodge, Green, Jefferson, Lafayette, Rock and Walworth counties. This advisory will remain in effect through noon Thursday. This is where the most snow will likely fall Thursday.

The snow will clear the area by Thursday afternoon. We could even see a little sunshine late in the day, but it is still going to be a cold one. Highs will only be in the low to mid 30s.

Trick-or-treating for the kids Thursday evening looks cold. Temperatures will be near freezing. A north wind at 10-15 mph will put wind chills in the teens and 20s. Make sure the kids bundle up underneath their Halloween costume. Also, untreated sidewalks could still be snowy and slick.

Thursday night will be cold. Lows will be in the mid 20s.

The chilly weather will stick around for the rest of the work week. Highs on Friday will be near or just above 40 degrees. There will be a chance of light snow and rain on Friday.

The weekend doesn't look as active. Highs will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.