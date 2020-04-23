WEC urges constituents to vote absentee in 7th Congressional District election

The Wisconsin Elections Commission is calling constituents of Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District who are concerned about spreading COVID-19 to vote absentee during the special election on May 12.

The announcement comes amid concern that in-person voting during Wisconsin's Spring Election may have helped spread the coronavirus. However, the WEC nor the Wisconsin DHS have concluded in-person elections on April 7 led to more confirmed cases.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is Thursday, May 7. Wisconsin’s chief elections official, Meagan Wolfe, says voters should not wait until then, because processing or postal delays could make it difficult to receive and return the ballot by May 12.

Many voters experienced exactly that during the Spring Election. Thousands across Wisconsin either received their ballot after the due date to vote, or their ballot, sent by mail, reached clerks after the deadline.

The WEC hopes, at least for the special election to fill the 7th Congressional District, that problem could be avoided with more residents voting absentee.

“If they are concerned about going to the polls on Election Day, registered voters should request an absentee ballot as soon as possible,” Wolfe said in the statement.

The 7th District became open when former U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy resigned back in September of 2019, citing family reasons.

Tricia Zunker is running for the seat on the Democratic ticket, while Tom Tiffany is running on the Republican ticket.

Click here if you want to vote absentee for the special election for Wisconsin's 9th Congressional District.