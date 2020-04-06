WEC discusses Election Day plans following U.S. Supreme Court ruling

Following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling, The Wisconsin Elections Commission chimed in and discussed logistically how they're going to make Election Day run smoothly.

This was their second emergency meeting on April 6.

WEC members raised concerns citing thousands have requested absentee ballots that they may not receive in time. Members said if a ballot is postmarked by Election Day and returned by April 13 at 4 p.m., it will be counted.

Another major impact of the Supreme Court's decision today is if a voter sent their absentee ballot without a witness signature, as was allowed by the initial ruling, that vote will no longer be counted.

"But this is a victory you can have because I don't want this victory. I would never want to celebrate tens of thousands of people who voted thinking it's legitimate and their ballots aren't going to be counted," Mark Thomson, WEC Commissioner said.

As for the in-person, clerks have been directed to open the polls as planned in every municipality statewide.

"We have people who are going to enjoy the fact we have same day voting, but at the peril of their own health and the health of their loved ones and people around them,” Ann S. Jacobs, WEC Commissioner said.

