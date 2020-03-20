WEC requests Evers' aid before Spring Election

The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) has requested Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers assist in securing sanitation resources, recruiting poll workers and access to public health officials to guide local election officials before the April 7 statewide election.

"This is not a problem we have 18 days to solve, this is a problem today," Meagan Wolfe, Administrator and Chief Election Official, said.

In a letter to Gov. Evers, the WEC and local election officials are requesting hand sanitizer and supplies. Currently, the WEC lacks access to obtain resources to distribute to local election officials.

The second request in the letter calls for Gov. Evers to begin the recruitment of poll workers.

In previous elections, more than 50 percent of Wisconsin's poll workers are over the age considered to be more at risk to develop serious illness from COVID-19, according to the WEC.

Local election officials around the state have expressed that they have exhausted their lists of backup poll workers. Many poll workers have already stated they will be unable to assist on election day, according to the WEC.

Clerks are also concerned that poll workers who are currently scheduled may become unavailable on Election Day.

"Local election officials have already begun recruiting students, government employees, and private industry employees to serve as poll workers and are continuing to find they are short the needed number," Wolfe said.

The letter requests that training must start now so new poll workers can be adequately prepared in voter registration, tabulation, poll books, photo ID and more.

The final request by the WEC is the need for a Health Official Liaison.

"I ask you to assign the Elections Commission a Public Health expert dedicated to our office through this crisis," Wolfe said.

The WEC describes this person as someone who would help to create and review the documentation and training designed to keep clerks, poll workers, and voters safe by ensuring guidance is accurate and that

it complies with current health guidance.

The letter was drafted on Friday following a Wednesday, March 18 meeting of the six-member Wisconsin Elections Commission.