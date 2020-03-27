WET WEEKEND - Locally heavy rainfall and severe storms possible Saturday

Get your rain gear ready - multiple rounds of rain and a few storms will impact southern Wisconsin Friday night through Sunday morning.

Friday Evening - Friday Night

Light rain will develop from south to north across the area Friday evening into Friday night. Rain probably won't start to increase across the area until after 6 p.m. The light rain will continue overnight. No severe weather is expected during this time.

Saturday Morning

Another round of widespread rain will move through the area Saturday morning. This round of rain will be a little heavier than the round of rain that will come through Friday evening into Friday night. Expect moderate rain with pockets of heavy rain. No severe weather is expected during this time.

Saturday Afternoon

More rain showers and storms will likely develop Saturday afternoon and evening. There will be a low threat of strong to severe storms during this time, mainly from Madison to the WI-IL border. The strongest storms will be capable of producing large hail and strong wind gusts. The tornado threat is very low, but not zero.

There is a SLIGHT risk of severe weather (2 out of 5) for Madison and points south to the WI-IL border. The rest of the area will be under a MARGINAL risk (1 out of 5) of severe weather. Overall, the threat of severe weather on Saturday looks low.

STRONG - SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE SATURDAY AFTERNOON - EVENING



Risk Level - Slight Risk (2/5)

Main Threats - Large hail & gusty winds

Tornado Threat - Very low, not zero

Timing - 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.



The greatest severe weather threat will stay south of southern Wisconsin.

There are still some question marks on whether or not the most unstable air will move far enough to support severe weather for southern Wisconsin on Saturday.

There is a much higher threat of severe weather on Saturday just south of the area across portions of IL. This is where there is an increasing threat of a severe weather outbreak. Parts of IL will be under a MODERATE RISK of severe weather. On the severe weather scale, a Moderate Risk is 4 out of 5.

There is also the potential the first round of rain that comes through on Saturday could help stabilize the atmosphere and lower the threat of severe weather later in the day.

Saturday Night - Sunday Morning

The threat of strong to severe storms will end before 8 p.m. for southern Wisconsin. However, more rain is likely on the backside of this storm system Saturday night through Sunday morning.

The rain will start to wrap up Sunday afternoon. Early next week looks dry and sunny.

Rainfall Totals

Multiple rounds of rain will impact the area late Friday through Sunday morning.



Widespread rainfall totals will range from 0.5-1.5". A few places could see up to 2.0" of rain.



This much rain will likely cause our local rivers and lake to rise. Flooding is possible.

Widespread rainfall totals Friday night through Sunday morning will likely between 1.0-1.5". A few places could see up to 2.0" of rain.

This much rain could cause a rise in our local river and lake levels and flooding.