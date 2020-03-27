Texas man charged for threatening to shoot Speaker Pelosi, other government officials

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ/Gray News) - A man has been charged for threatening to shoot Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and other government officials, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Erin Nealy Cox.

Gavin Weslee Blake Perry was investigated by the FBI’s Dallas Field Office and was charged with transmitting a threatening communication in interstate commerce.

According to the report, a concerned citizen notified the Wichita Falls Police Department who worked with the FBI Wichita Falls Resident Agency’s Safe Streets Task force and the U.S. Capitol Police during the investigation.

At the time of his arrest, Perry admitted that the account belonged to him, and said he wanted to warn Americans to beware of the government, according to the FBI news release.

Perry also threatened the officers with death, according to the FB, saying they were violating his First Amendment right to free speech and said he was going to bond out of jail and refuse to comply with court orders, as he does not recognize the authority of the federal government.

“The Department of Justice takes the security of our public servants seriously. Americans are entitled to voice their opinions – but we will not allow them to threaten our officials’ physical safety,” said U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox. “This defendant’s threats against the Speaker and law enforcement agents are wholly inexcusable, and we look forward to bringing him to justice.”

If convicted, Perry faces up to five years in federal prison.

Copyright 2020 KAUZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.