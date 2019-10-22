WHERE IS SHE? Woman missing from Wis. Dells for over 5 months

Law enforcement are renewing calls for help to find a 24-year-old woman considered an endangered missing person.

Annastasia Evans disappeared back in May of this year, last seen in Wisconsin Dells driving in a cream-colored full-size sedan.

Authorities say they have identified “several areas of interest” in connection to Evans in the counties of Sauk, Columbia, Adams, Marquette, Jefferson, Dodge and Waushara.

Law enforcement are asking rural property owners and those who frequent public lands, like hunters and hikers, to keep an eye out for anything out of the ordinary.

Evans carried several bags or duffels filled with her clothing and other personal belongings. She may also be wearing a yellow dress.

