WI DHS: 35 cases of severe lung disease reported after recent vaping

An additional case of severe lung disease has been confirmed after dozens of cases were reported following recent vaping.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, they are aware of 35 cases, with 20 patients whose cases need further investigation as of Sept. 12.The majority of cases reported using e-cigarettes or other vaping devices to inhale THC-containing products, such as waxes and oils.

Patients are in several counties, which include: Dane, Dodge, Door, Green, Kenosha, La Crosse, Milwaukee, Portage, Racine, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, and Winnebago.

Health officials said most of the affected people have been adolescents and young adults, but some adults in older age groups have also been affected. Symptom include shortness of breath, chest pain, cough, nausea, vomiting, fever, and weight loss.

So far, no deaths have been reported in Wisconsin. Six people have died from vaping-related lung disease.