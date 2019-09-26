WI DNR closing handgun ranges at Columbia Co., Yellowstone over safety concerns

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is closing two handgun ranges at Columbia County and Yellowstone due to public safety reasons and degrading facilities.

According to the DNR, the closures were necessary to protect the public. The Yellowstone facility is located at CTH F in Fayette. The Columbia County range is located off King Road in Poynette.

While monitoring the two 25-foot handgun ranges, officials said the backstops were becoming degraded by excessive use.

The ranges at Columbia County and Yellowstone will likely be closed throughout the Winter and will reopen if there are safety improvements. There will likely be new limitations and designs if the facilities reopen.