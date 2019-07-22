WI DOJ hosting digital threat assessment training sessions this week

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Office of School Safety is hosting training sessions around Wisconsin to teach school resource officers and school staff about online school safety concerns.

“One way we can work to keep our schools safe is by protecting against digital threats,” said Attorney General Kaul. “This training will help those who share responsibility for school safety better understand and respond to safety challenges presented by social media.”

The digital threat assessment training will provide tools to identify student safety concerns and provide strategies for dealing with the current digital world.

The training sessions are funded through grants allocated from 2017 Wisconsin Act 143.