WI DOJ releases latest sexual assault kit testing numbers, arrest data

More than 1,700 sexual assault kits with identified foreign DNA has been added to a national database of DNA profiles, according to Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul.

The DNA profiles were out of 4,471 tested sexual assault kits by the State Crime Lab. The latest numbers were updated on April 23.

“The Wisconsin Sexual Assault Kit Initiative has enhanced our understanding of how Wisconsin’s criminal justice system has addressed sexual assault,” said Kaul. “The information learned through this initiative assists us as we work to strengthen the state’s response to sexual assault.”

The DOJ has worked with local jurisdiction and reviewed 1,439 cases. They decided to contact survivors about the results of 132 sexual assault kits. Notification was not able to be made in connection with 33 of those kits. The decision whether to notify a survivor can change over time, according to the state justice department.

SEE TESTING RESULTS BY COUNTY HERE

Other crime numbers

Kaul also announced on Thursday data has been updated on offenses and arrested by law enforcement in 2019.

The data dashboards uses information collected through the Uniform Crime Reporting Program, and uses offense and arrest definitions from the FBI.

In total, Milwaukee County had the most arrests in 2019 with 32,075 arrests. Dane County had the second highest number of arrests at 16,995.

CLICK HERE FOR ARREST AND OFFENSE DATA DASHBOARDS

