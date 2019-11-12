WI DPI: Most schools and districts are meeting expectations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- The Department of Public Instruction announced the most recent findings for public and private schools and public school districts Tuesday morning. According to DPI, most schools are meeting expectations.
In a press release, DPI stated the following:
“On state report cards issued for the 2018-19 school year, overall 87 percent of rated schools met or exceeded expectations as did 96 percent of the state’s 421 public school districts.”
To view a specific school and district report card, click here .