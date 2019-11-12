WI DPI: Most schools and districts are meeting expectations

The Department of Public Instruction announced the most recent findings for public and private schools and public school districts Tuesday morning. According to DPI, most schools are meeting expectations.

In a press release, DPI stated the following:

“On state report cards issued for the 2018-19 school year, overall 87 percent of rated schools met or exceeded expectations as did 96 percent of the state’s 421 public school districts.”

To view a specific school and district report card, click here .