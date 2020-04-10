WI Elections Commission debates how to handle absentee ballots without postmark

The Wisconsin Election Commission went back and forth at its meeting Friday over how to handle absentee ballots coming in with no postmark.

Wisconsin election officials told local clerks to abide by a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that absentee ballots postmarked no later than election day will count as they prepare to tally results from the state’s spring election.

The commission also unanimously agreed to count absentee ballots that arrived after April 7th that were stamped with a certain circular postmark, but the U.S. Postal Service would need to provide a written statement saying the postmark was used only on election day, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The decision comes after the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled absentee ballots returned by mail can only be counted if postmarked by April 7th and received by the 13th.

In a memo, election officials detailed the court did not delve into the exact meaning of ‘postmarked by election day’ in the context of modern mail delivery procedures. Officials say they have had issues with many ballots coming in without an exact date on the letter, because it can be marked multiple ways.

On Friday, the commission weighed how to give clerks guidance on the issue. Clerks have until April 13th at 4 p.m. to count ballots .