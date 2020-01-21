WI Lawmakers poised to adopt restrictions on firefighting foam

The Wisconsin Legislature is set to approve a bill that would impose new requirements on the use of firefighting foams in an effort to curtail groundwater pollution.

The Republican-authored proposal would allow the use of firefighting foam that contains man-made chemicals known as PFAS only as part of an emergency operation, firefighter training or testing if the testing facility has implemented containment, treatment and disposal measures to prevent releases into the environment.

Both the Assembly and Senate were scheduled to vote on the bill Tuesday. Approval is all but certain.

The bill would go next to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

