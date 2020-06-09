WI National Guard ends deployment in response to protests

The Wisconsin National Guard deployment in response to the protests that erupted after George Floyd’s death and the violence that broke out during or after the demonstrations has ended.

On Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers announced the Guard’s mission was over, noting that over 1,500 soldiers mobilized with the dual goals of preserving the public’s safety and protecting the rights of the protesters and media.

“I am encouraged by the peaceful protesters who continue to make their voices heard and demand change, and I am grateful for the citizen soldiers of the Wisconsin National Guard whose important mission helped keep our communities safe,” Gov. Tony Evers said.

Their missions started back on May 30 when approximately 125 soldiers were activated at the request of civil authorities in Milwaukee. Additionally, Guard members were sent to Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha, and Racine.

“I am appreciative of the role the Wisconsin National Guard played in Milwaukee. We were grateful to have their assistance in protecting the rights of people to petition their government and assemble peacefully,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said.

The Guard wrapped up their duties in Barrett’s city as well as in Green Bay and Racine during the day on Monday. Its mission in Kenosha ended last week.

In Madison, however, members of the National Guard were remained on duty into Monday evening.

