WI National Guard helps at completed alternative-care facility at State Fair Park

Roughly 60 members of the Wisconsin National Guard are preparing to take on roles at the recently completed alternative care facility at the Wisconsin State Fair Exposition Center.

According to the Department of Military Affairs, a team of Citizen Soldiers helped with warehouse operations as the facility was set-up. On Monday, they also announced personnel will be patient care assistants, supply specialists, and support tasks.

"We are helping organize the shipments that are coming into the warehouse here, and then we are helping bring all the material into setting up the rooms,” said Sgt. Andrew Minster, a medic assigned to the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry. “I chose to enlist in the National Guard because this is what I wanted to do – to help my community out and help the state out.”

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers constructed the facility over the course of several weeks and officials are preparing to open it in the coming days.

Additional personnel from the Wisconsin National Guard are standing by to support the facility, if needed.

Meanwhile a team of Guard members is supporting the Dane County Coroner’s Office and assisting their office with mortuary affairs operations.

They are also standing up additional collection teams to establish mobile COVID-19 testing sites as part of the state’s efforts to increase testing capacity. Three teams are currently in Milwaukee County. Additional teams will be used in the coming days to collect specimens.