WI National Guard leader clarifies whistleblower reprisal probe

The Wisconsin National Guard's leader is shedding more light on who's investigating whether commanders are retaliating against a soldier who reported multiple incidents of sexual assault and harassment within his unit.

Wisconsin Air National Guard Master Sgt. Jay Ellis' complaints last year have spurred two federal investigations that are still ongoing. Ellis has alleged his superiors are trying to discharge him and deny him retirement benefits in retaliation. Ellis filed a complaint with the Wisconsin National Guard's inspector general's office in May.

Maj. Gen. Donald Dunbar said in a letter to U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin on Wednesday that the complaint was forwarded to the secretary of the Air Force, which in turn forwarded it to the Department of Defense. The Air Force then sent the complaint back to the Wisconsin National Guard to investigate. Dunbar confirmed that probe is ongoing.

He says the findings will be reported back to the Air Force and then to the Department of Defense's inspector general for review and final disposition.

Baldwin sent Dunbar and the National Guard Bureau a letter earlier this month asking that the discharge process be halted.

Dunbar sent a letter to Baldwin on Tuesday saying that he won't finalize any discharge decision until the retaliation investigation ends. He also said that even if Ellis is discharged he wouldn't lose his benefits.

Ellis told The Associated Press that Dunbar is playing semantics. He said a medical discharge would deny him full-time federal benefits and Dunbar is referring to his National Guard benefits.