WI Police Dept. calls people to not leave pets in hot cars: "It is WAY TOO HOT"

LAKE DELTON, Wis. (WMTV) -- A Wisconsin police department is warning residents after officers received several reports of people leaving their dogs in cars during Tuesday's 90-degree temperatures.
The Lake Delton Police Department says that even with your windows cracked, "temps will exceed 100 degrees in less than 10 minutes. Keep your furry friends at home!"
The U.S. Humane Society asks that if you do see a pet in a hot car this summer, to do the following:
- Take down the car's make, model and license plate number.
- If there are businesses nearby, notify their managers or security guards and ask them to make an announcement to find the car's owner. Many people are unaware of the danger of leaving pets in hot cars and will quickly return to their vehicle once they are alerted to the situation.
- If the owner can't be found, call the non-emergency number of the local police or animal control and wait by the car for them to arrive. In several states, good Samaritans can legally remove animals from cars under certain circumstances, so be sure to know the laws in your area and follow any steps required.