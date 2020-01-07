WI Republicans place only President Trump's name on primary ballot

Republicans have decided to place only President Donald Trump's name on Wisconsin's primary ballot this spring.

A committee made up of Republicans and Democrats met Tuesday with state election officials to decide which candidates to place on the April 7 primary ballot.

The Republican committee members submitted only Trump's name. He was approved on a unanimous voice vote.

The Democratic committee members submitted 14 candidates, including Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren. They were approved unanimously.