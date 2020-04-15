WI Sen. Baldwin backs Biden; Warren too

Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin has officially thrown her weight behind former Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

On Wednesday, the two-term senator officially endorsed her fellow Democrat who became the party’s presumptive nominee when Sen. Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race last week.

In her endorsement, Baldwin criticized President Donald Trump’s policies on health care and trade wars, saying they have hurt Wisconsin families and farmers and that they have “fallen further and further behind.”

“Now more than ever, our families are wondering where they’re going to get their next paycheck or can they keep their small businesses afloat. They need a champion in the White House and that champion is Joe Biden,” Baldwin added.

WARREN BACKS BIDEN TOO

Baldwin isn’t the only sitting Senator to come out in support of Biden on Wednesday. Elizabeth Warren has endorsed Joe Biden, becoming the last of the former vice president's major Democratic presidential rivals to formally back him.

The Massachusetts senator dropped out of the presidential race last month, shortly after a disappointing third-place finish in her home state.

She refused to immediately endorse Biden or her fellow progressive Bernie Sanders. Sanders, who suspended his campaign last week, endorsed Biden on Monday, A day later, former President Barack Obama announced his public backing of Biden.

The Associated Press contributed to this article