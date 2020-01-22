Wisconsin Senate hears more bills to help young readers

A state Senate committee heard testimonies for two bills related to reading Wednesday afternoon.

Senate Bill 578 wants to raise the standards for reading readiness tests taken by students in kindergarten through second grade. The bill specifies that a new test would evaluate “whether a pupil

possesses age-appropriate skills in phonological and phonemic awareness, rapid automatized naming, letter-word reading, and picture-naming vocabulary.”

Also heard by the committee, Senate Bill 579 wants to bring a dyslexia specialist to each cooperative educational service agency (CESA).

Wednesday’s hearing comes as the state’s first dyslexia bill, Assembly Bill 110, heads to Governor Tony Evers’s desk. If signed, the bill would create a dyslexia guidebook for Wisconsin educators.