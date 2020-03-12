WI State Capitol tours canceled, operations to continue

People wishing to tour the Wisconsin State Capitol will have to wait.

The Department of Administration canceled all tours of the Capitol until further notice on Thursday. Officials stated they want to ensure the health and safety of the public and staff during the potential coronavirus spread.

Any group currently scheduled for tours over the next two to three weeks will be contacted.

Operations within the State Capitol will continue normally. The DOA is reviewing strategies to limit COVID-19's spread based on health officials' guidance.

Any questions on the Capitol Tours can be directed to 608-266-0382.

