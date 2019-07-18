WI based company, Culver's Restaurants turns 35-years-old

Culver's is celebrating its 35th anniversary Thursday.

Craig and Lea Culver, along with Craig's parents (George and Ruth) opened the first restaurant.

George Culver was the son of a cheesemaker and spent his early days on dairy farms inspecting and grading.

The business started in 1984 in Sauk City, Wisconsin.

In 1961 George and Ruth Culver bought their first restaurant without formal training.

Now there are 138 restaurant locations in Wisconsin alone.

There are more than 700 locations in the United States ranging from one in Wyoming to 113 in Illinois.