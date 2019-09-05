WI comedian Charlie Berens breaks down Packers vs. Bears game

Charlie Berens was raised on all things green and gold.

“I was a Packers fanatic growing up, like really a fanatic,” said Berens. “I had a Packers football and I wrote all the players names.”

The Wisconsin comedian known for his “Manitowoc Minute” Youtube videos and other jokes about life in the Midwest is attending the Packers vs. Bears game Thursday night.

“The Packers are just simply going to crush the Bears, okay?” said Berens. “Going deep inside enemy territory is not something I do lightly.”

Berens has kept a close eye on Aaron Rodgers, who was injured last season.

“Give him the season to get his superman juice flowing,” he commented.

As for new head coach Matt LaFleur, Berens expects him to be ready to lead the team this season.

“He’s a good looking guy if I don’t say so myself,” he said. “Coaches don’t need ACLs I hear.”

Berens wasted no time poking fun at the opponent.

“I mean the Bears fans know the last great year was 1985,” he joked. “I will say that the greatest achievement that the Bears have ever had was the Super Bowl shuffle and that’s saying a lot.”

As for a final score, Berens is predicting a blowout.

“45 to nothing,” he said. “I understand we are going into Chicago but I’m still predicting that.”

