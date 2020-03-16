WI congresswoman self-quarantines, says she came in contact with someone with COVID-19

A Wisconsin congresswoman will be self-quarantining after coming in contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Rep. Gwen Moore (D-4th Dist.) said in a tweet that she came in contact with the individual a little more than a week ago, on March 8, but did not make physical contact with them. She did not say where the contact happened.

She went on to say she consulted with the Office of the Attending Physician and was told her risk for contracting the virus was low. Moore also notes she is not showing any symptoms.

Even so, Moore said she will follow public health recommendations and self-quarantine herself. She also plans to practice social distancing.

The Milwaukee Democrat used her announcement as well to push Senators to pass the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which passed her chamber on Saturday with the blessing of President Donald Trump.

