WI inmate confesses to Halbach killing to "Convicting a Murderer" film crew

A Wisconsin inmate reportedly confessed to the murder of Teresa Halbach, and it isn't Steven Avery.

According to Shawn Rech director of the upcoming Netflix series, "Convicting a Murderer," his crew was filming the series when they were given the confession by a "notable convicted murderer from Wisconsin. Rech did not name the inmate or disclose what the confession said during a recent interview with Newsweek.

Halbach was killed in 2005 after visiting the property of Steven Avery in Manitowoc County. Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey, were convicted of her murder. Both said they were innocent.

Avery's lawyer, Kathleen Zellner, tweeted on Monday they have "received the handwritten confession on Saturday. It is worthless unless it is corroborated."

We received the handwritten confession on Saturday. It is worthless unless it is corroborated.#MakingAMurderer2 #WorkingOnIt #NotsoFast — Kathleen Zellner (@ZellnerLaw) September 24, 2019

NBC15's sister station in Green Bay, WBAY reported the Calumet County's Sheriff said his department has not received the confession. WBAY also reached out to the Wisconsin Department of Justice to see if they have received the confession.

Earlier in September, Zellner said there was a $100,000 reward offered for the arrest and conviction of the real Teresa Halbach killer.

Avery is appealing his 2007 conviction of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide. Zellner said another court brief is due on Oct. 14.

The case has been covered in two seasons of Netflix show "Making A Murderer." Filmmakers presented theories that Avery and Dassey were not responsible for the killing of Halbach.