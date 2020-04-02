WI law enforcement agencies eligible for $14 million in grants

Law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin are eligible to apply for more than $14 million in grants to help in their response to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to U.S. Attorney for the Western Wisconsin District Scott C. Blader, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that it is making $850 million available to help public safety agencies respond to the challenges posed by the outbreak.

The Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, authorized by the recent stimulus legislation signed by President Donald Trump, will allow eligible state, local and tribal governments to apply for the funds.

Wisconsin is eligible to apply for $9,078,371 to distribute throughout the state. In addition, police and sheriff's departments in Wisconsin that were eligible for the fiscal year 2019 State and Local Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program are candidates for emergency funding. The amount allocated for these agencies is $4,935,544.

Agencies can use the funds to hire personnel, pay overtime costs, cover protective equipment and supplies, address correctional inmates' medical needs, and defray expenses related to the distribution of resources to hard-hit areas, among other uses.

"This is a time of extraordinary challenge for state and local law enforcement agencies, " Blader said. "These grants that have been made available will enhance their ability to protect the public while also enhancing their capability to protect and keep safe those law enforcement officers who are on the streets protecting us every single day."

CLICK HERE for more information on the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program.

