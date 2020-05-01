WI lawmakers on both sides of the aisle say testing needs to improve to reopen the economy

As Wisconsin reported the largest one-day increase of COVID-19 Friday, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle said the state needs to expand its testing capabilities.

(Source: MGN)

As of Friday, there are 50 labs performing tests with a current daily testing capacity of a little more than 11,000, according to the Dept. of Health Services. But, officials say capacity is not the same as utilization.

As part of Gov. Tony Evers’ ‘Badger Bounce Back’ plan, the goal is to test about 12,000 people per day for COVID-19.

Both Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan and Republican U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil told NBC15 more testing is needed to ultimately reopen the economy.

“We have stated capacity beyond what we are currently utilizing in the state,” Steil said.

Steil said he has been in communication with the Trump administration about getting needed supplies.

"I think there is room for improvement there, and I am going to make sure that we continue to have the funding and the resources to continue to improve our testing. As we improve testing, we are going to get closer to be able to safely open our economy,” he said.

Pocan said there has not been enough help from the federal government and FEMA, but partnerships with private companies show promise.

"Recently we have had a very good development with companies like Exact Sciences right in our backyard that are doing COVID-19 test and because of that I think we can triple or more the number of tests we are doing in Wisconsin,” Pocan said.

On Friday, Governor Tony Evers announced the state is launching a new initiative with local health departments to create community testing events in areas where people lack testing, starting with an event in Alma.

Steil said he also hopes Congress will address testing capacity in the next federal relief bill.

Pocan said he has been in communication with the majority leader, and anticipates they are back on Capitol Hill in the next few weeks. He said in addition to filling gaps in the Cares Act, the bill should address protections for workers, issues with the postal service, and addressing continuation of any small business issues that need clearing up.