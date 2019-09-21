WI lawmakers to recognize Middleton Police Chief Foulke

State Representative Dianne Hesselbein nominated Middleton Police Chief Chuck Foulke as First Responder of the Year for the 79th Assembly District.

“I cannot underscore the significance of Chief Foulke’s outstanding service to the Middleton community and enthusiastically nominate him for the First Responder of the Year. I was surprised to learn that he is retiring at the end of this year. His 33 years of service has been exceptional. I hope we can honor him in this way,” Representative Hesselbein stated.

In his 38 years of service, Chief Foulke has filled a large number of roles, ranging from a School Resource Officer to Patrol Officer to Captain, always putting his community first and working to serve the residents of Middleton. Although his roles have changed, Foulke’s commitment to Middleton has remained constant.

This consistency has been invaluable for the Middleton community especially in the emergencies like the shooting at WTS Paradigm on September 19, 2018. Chief Foulke, remained steadfast along with first responders, ensuring the situation was contained.

After the fact, Chief Foulke went above and beyond his duties offering support to the victims, first responders and their families. He also took the time to help our community heal from the devastating event by exemplifying the best of what our community has to offer.

“It’s quite an honor, by the legislature. Just seeing my colleagues… It was very touching.” said Chief Foulke after being nominated.

First Responders were nominated from across the state in several Assembly Districts.

The nominated individuals will be recognized during a session day of the Wisconsin State Assembly on October 10th.