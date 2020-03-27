WI lawmakers weigh in on passage of historic stimulus bill

The largest emergency aid package in U.S. history is one step closer to being signed into law. The $2.2 trillion dollar measure heads to President Donald Trump’s desk, after passing in the House Friday.

Wisconsin Republican Rep. Bryan Steil voted in favor of the bill. He said while it is not perfect, this is the relief people need.

“Americans’ health and Americans’ jobs are under attack by an invisible virus. Congress is being called to act to ensure that individuals know that they can pay their rent, their mortgage and grocery bill,” he said.

The measure includes provisions for Americans making less than $75,000 to receive $1,200 checks. It would also bolster unemployment benefits, offer loans, grants and tax breaks to businesses large and small.

Before its passage in the Senate on Wednesday, Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin said it is a bill that needs to be passed.

“When you work together across the aisle and between the houses and with the White House, there is always going to be some things you wish were stronger or don’t feel are strong enough or you feel are missing. Right now, after a lot of hard work, we have something that is a robust response to this public health crisis,” she said.

President Trump said he plans to sign it.

