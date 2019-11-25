WI mother sentenced for sexually assaulting children, making explicit videos

A Grand Chute mother will spend decades behind bars for sexually assaulting her children and making explicit videos.

She was sentenced Monday to 40 years in prison, followed by 25 years extended supervision.

"These victims' pain and suffering will go on in perpetuity as long as they live," Judge Gregory Gill said at the sentencing hearing. "As long as they live, they are going to have to know that this is what happened, and more tragically, it happened at the hands of their mother, someone who is empowered to be their caretaker."

The woman pleaded guilty in September to first-degree child sexual assault with someone under 12, child sexual exploitation, and incest with a child. Five other charges were dismissed but can be considered at sentencing, according to court records.

According to prosecutors and the criminal complaint, the woman sexually assaulted her two children -- a boy, 7, and a daughter, 6 -- during the course of several months. She also posted sexually explicit online images and videos.