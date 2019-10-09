WI political experts analyze latest polls on impeachment inquiry, Democratic nominee

The Midwest Polling Summit, hosted by WisPolitics.com, was held in Madison on Wednesday and gathered an array of pollsters and academics to discuss the political trends.

A big part of the discussion centered around Wisconsin’s role as a swing state in the 2020 election.

Charles Franklin, the Director of the Marquette Law School Poll, says Wisconsin voters are increasingly becoming more invested in politics.

“In our polling, when we ask people if they are very interested in politics, it’s at levels that we normally see in October, three weeks before the election,” Franklin said. “Right now, we’re seeing it a year and a half and a year out.”

Professor Richard Haven of UW-Whitewater has analyzed several different polls for who leads among the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates.

“Biden maintains the status with about 28 to 30 percent of supporters, not only in Wisconsin but nationally as well,” Haven said.

The latest Marquette Law School poll lists former Vice President Joe Biden as the first choice of 28 percent among Democrats, democratic-leaners, and independents.

As for President Trump, experts say his approval ratings have remained steady in the mid 40s since he’s been in office.

“Under normal circumstances, you’d say that’s not great news for a president,” said Franklin. “But the stability of it emphasis how much people have their minds made up about him, both pro and con.”

Political analysts agree President Trump will have to secure his key supporters in Wisconsin and also convince others to turn the state red.

“He also must get support from independents and those Republicans who have not been as supportive of his positions,” said Haven.

The impeachment inquiry could also have significant impact, with a NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll recording 55 percent of Americans in support of the inquiry.

“What events happen over the next 12 months and a few days that shake people’s perceptions of both candidates and the world is going to be important,” said Franklin.

Pollsters also predict a record voter turnout for Wisconsin.

"Even though Wisconsin is already one of the highest turnout states in the country, I think we’ll exceed that by a fair margin next year," Franklin said.

