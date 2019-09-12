WI sex offender relocating to Janesville on Sept. 17

A man convicted of false imprisonment and Second Degree Sexual Assault of a Child will be placed at a home in Janesville on Sept. 17.

According to the Rock County Sheriff's Office, 36-year-old Jazman E. Fowler will be relocating to 203 West Sunny Lane in Janesville.

According to Captain Jude Maurer, conditions of Fowler's supervision include: No unsupervised contact with minors; No contact with victims; Not to consume drugs; Comply with standard sex offender rules; Cooperate with electronic monitoring; Face-to-face contact with law enforcement required; Comply with all requirements and lifetime registrant of WI Sex Offender Registry.

Fowler was convicted of false imprisonment on October 2, 2002 and Second Degree Sexual Assault of a Child on April 14, 2004.

Maurer said the sheriff's office is not responsible for Fowler's placement. For further information regarding the placement of this offender contact Wisconsin Department of Health Services at 608-301-9812.