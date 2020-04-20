WI taxpayers can request extensions and waivers during pandemic

The Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) is granting extensions and waivers to taxpayers whose ability to file and pay is affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Tony Evers signed legislation allowing the DOR to waive, on a case-by-case basis, any penalty or interest that accrues during the period covered by the public health emergency declared on March 12, 2020. Officials will determine if the failure to pay penalty or interest is due to the pandemic.

"I know the governor felt it was important to give financial relief to Wisconsin businesses who are hurting at this time. We at the Department of Revenue are pleased to make available what, essentially, amounts to a no interest loan for eligible businesses,” said Secretary Peter Bara.

Additionally, extensions may be granted to anyone whose ability to file and pay is affected by the pandemic.

Taxpayers may request relief for the following taxes and periods:

Returns and payments for the following taxes that are due from March 12 through May 11 may be extended to May 11:



Employer withholding tax



State and county sales and use tax



Excise taxes (alcohol, cigarette, tobacco and vapor products, motor fuel)

Returns and payments for the following taxes that are due from March 12 through June 10 may be extended to June 10:



Local exposition district sales taxes (lodging, rental car, and food and beverage)



Premier resort area sales taxes



Limousine fee



Rental vehicle fees



Dry cleaning license and products fee



Police and fire protection fee

Interest begins to accrue after the May 11 or June 10 extension date, depending on the tax type indicated above.

The DOR said anyone previously granted an extension to file a return must request an extension to file and pay, and to have interest and penalties waived here.

Most income and franchise tax returns are provided relief until July 15, 2020.