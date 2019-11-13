WI voting website down Nov. 14-15 for maintenance ahead of 2020 elections

The MyVote Wisconsin website will be offline Nov. 14-15 for maintenance, WEC announced Wednesday.

WEC’s chief elections official says technicians are improving the site ahead of the 2020 elections.

The outage begins 2 a.m. on Nov. 14, and the website should be up and running by Nov. 15, and no later than Nov. 17.

Wisconsin voters can use MyVote to register to vote online, check their registration status, request an absentee ballot, find their polling place and what’s on their ballot.

