WI website to help voters find polling places suffering issues

As voters head to the polls Tuesday for the Wisconsin's spring primary, the state website designed to tell them where to go isn't working properly.

According to the Wisconsin Election Commission, the MyVote Wisconsin site is having trouble with address lookup for polling places. A message at the top of the page also notes that it is affecting voters abilities to see a sample ballot.

The Elections Commission recommends voters and clerks use their backup service, at https://www.gettothepolls.com, while the problem persists. The agency notes it provides the polling place information to the Voting Information Project, which runs that websites.

The Election Commission said that website had been part of its contingency plan if it did have issues with the MyVote site.

It did not give a timeline for when the MyVote page would be restored.

Anyone with questions about sample ballots or other election questions can contact their municipal clerk or th Wisconsin Elections Commission at 608-261-2028 or by email at elections@wi.gov.

