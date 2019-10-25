WIAA: No link between high school football and CTE

A shocking headline from the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association says high school football has no link to CTE.

The medical condition Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, otherwise known as CTE, is a type of brain trauma that has been linked to football in the past. With new information, some medical professionals believe now is the safest time to play football.

“At this point we don't see the obvious connection, but we're always looking,” says Dr. Brian Reeder, Sports Medicine Physician, SSM Health Dean Medical Group. “Research is constantly being done to monitor the injury patterns in our high school athletes.”

While the sport has seen some negative press involving CTE, Monona Grove High School football coach Brandon Beckwith says that scare likely created better regulations and protocol.

“It has scared people away from playing football at times, but in reality it is kind of good that it came to the forefront because a lot of changes have been put in place because of it,” Beckwith says.

Changes include no helmet-to-helmet hits, contact limitations at practice or pre-season games and a strict amount of time off after a player gets a concussion.

Beckwith says prevention now starts as soon as players put on their helmets.

“Drills have changed, teaching tackling has changed and communication between coaches. I am not just saying on staff coaches, I'm saying communication with youth coaches, communication with other coaches of other programs,” he tells NBC15 News. "Football is safe. Our football program, I can speak for us, and we have done so much to make our program safe and it is a great, great, great thing."

Dr. Reeder says current CTE stats came from people who played football before preventative regulations were put into place.

“We don't have an apples-to-apples comparison to know that the way football is played today,” he says. “The way it is monitored, with the rules and regulations and the coaches are learning the coach, and the players are learning to tackle and to hit each other."

In order to really understand CTE, medical experts say researchers must continue to collect data over time, and consider many factors: like how long the person played football, what their life was like after football, or what career they had.

“There’s lots of challenges, obviously. Looking at where those people were at in their life, the extent of football that they played from youth to high school to college to professional,” Dr. Reeder explains.

In the end, the good outweighs the bad.

“Football and other sports, the benefits of these things far outweigh the negative situations,” Beckwith says.

