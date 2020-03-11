WIAA: State high school tourneys to go on as planned

Wisconsin high school basketball tournaments will still go on as planned this weekend, despite rising fears about the spread of the coronavirus.

The WIAA confirmed Wednesday the girls basketball tournament and boys sectional rounds will still be happening this week. Officials plan to keep monitoring the virus' spread and said they will issue a new statement if anything changes with the tournament schedule.

The State Girls Basketball tournament is slated to be played at the Resch Center, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

As the University of Wisconsin announced that all campus events of more than 50 people are canceled through at least April 10, earlier today the WIAA stated "We have discussed options for continuing to conduct the WIAA Boys Basketball State Tournament. We will continue to discuss all options."

The Kohl Center, located on UW's campus is set to host the Boys Basketball State Tournament March 19 - 21.

