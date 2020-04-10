WIAA cancels spring State Tournaments on UW-Madison campus

There is now no chance the WIAA State Tournaments will be held on the UW-Madison campus this spring, the association confirmed Friday.

The UW-Madison has extended the cancellation of campus events through June 30, including the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association's (WIAA) tournaments, which had already been postponed earlier this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The WIAA's The Board of Control is set to discuss the future of the tournaments at its April 21 meeting.

The WIAA oversees interscholastic athletic programs for 513 senior high schools and 46 junior high/middle level schools in Wisconsin.