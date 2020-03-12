WIAA cancels remainder of winter sports season

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletics Association voted to end Wisconsin's winter sports season due to the spread of the coronavirus.

"I want the student-athletes and their coaches to know that your school leaders, the WIAA Executive Staff, all our committees and the Board of Control have done everything imaginable to try to provide and preserve these opportunities for you,” Executive Director Dave Anderson said. “However, we want and need to be responsible in helping the global and state efforts to stem the tide and spread of this virus.”

First reported by wissports.net's Travis Wilson, the WIAA Board of Control voted to cancel the remainder of the winter sports season late Thursday night.

The WIAA’s release on cancelling the remaining winter sports season due to the spread of the Coronavirus.



All tickets from the girls and boys basketball tournaments will be refunded in full. pic.twitter.com/QVkphmbeOM — George Balekji NBC15 (@GeorgeBalekji) March 13, 2020

The decision immediately ended both the Boys and Girls State Tournaments.

