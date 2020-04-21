WIAA cancels spring sports, tournaments

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association's governing board has voted to cancel high school spring sports and tournaments for 2020.

The WIAA's Board of Control met Tuesday for their regularly scheduled meeting. That's where they took up the vote on the upcoming spring sports season.

High school sports have been on hold since March when the WIAA canceled the high school basketball tournaments in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Spring sports were put on suspension until today's vote to cancel.

Wisconsin schools are closed for the rest of the year under Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home order.

The WIAA says 30 days of summer contact will be allowed for spring coaches if they include seniors and abide by the governor's orders.