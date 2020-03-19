WIAA delays decision on spring sports season due to COVID-19 outbreak

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) Board of Control has voted to cancel its 2020 Annual Meeting, as well as delay making a decision regarding the spring sports season.

In a release Thursday, the WIAA said its Board made the decision in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus across Wisconsin.

The WIAA says it will continue to follow the directives set by state health and government officials regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WIAA oversees interscholastic athletic programs for 513 senior high schools and 46 junior high and middle schools. It sponsors 27 championship tournament series for boys and girls in 2019-20.

