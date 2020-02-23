WINTER STORM WATCH - Heavy snowfall likely Tuesday - Wednesday

After a very spring-like weekend, old man winter is going to return in a hurry early next week!

The weather pattern is favoring a long period of snow starting Monday night or Tuesday morning and continuing through Wednesday. This winter storm could dump heavy snow and make traveling difficult at times.

SNOW TIMELINE

Snow showers could start to develop as early as Monday night.

The snow will likely become more widespread Tuesday morning into Tuesday afternoon. The heaviest snow will likely fall Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night.

Snow will still be likely Wednesday morning. The snow will likely start taper off Wednesday afternoon/evening. Most of the falling snow should be out of the area by Wednesday Night.

The ingredients could come together for a WINTER STORM to impact southern Wisconsin Tuesday - Wednesday.



Here's your snow and travel impact timeline. ❄️⚠️�� pic.twitter.com/MgDXGRMx0O — James Parish (@James_NBC15) February 23, 2020

TRAVEL IMPACTS & TIMELINE

The commute to work on Tuesday should be fine for most. Road conditions could quickly deteriorate Tuesday morning into Tuesday afternoon as the snow develops from south to north across the area.

Falling snow and snowy roads will likely have a big impact on the afternoon/evening commute on Tuesday and the morning commute on Wednesday.

With strong north winds expected to develop, blowing and drifting snow will be possible Tuesday, Tuesday night and Wednesday.

With snowy roads and blowing/drifting snow, traveling could become very difficult and hazardous Tuesday through Wednesday.

SNOWFALL TOTALS

The heaviest snow Tuesday through Wednesday will likely fall from Madison, the I-94 corridor and places along the WI-IL border. This is where 6-12" of snow will be possible.

SNOW STORM LOOKING LIKELY TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY



The heaviest snow will likely fall from Madison to the WI-IL border. Depending on where the storm system tracks and strengthens, the heaviest snow could shift north or south.



The snow could be heavy (weight), so take breaks shoveling. pic.twitter.com/oaktPSwrvL — James Parish (@James_NBC15) February 23, 2020

There could be sharp snowfall cutoff for the northern half of the area, so places north of Madison towards central Wisconsin might not see much snow at all.

Keep in mind, this is forecast is not written in stone. The heaviest axis of snow could shift north or south. The exact storm track and where this storm system strengthens will determine where the heaviest snow will fall.

The snow that falls Tuesday through Tuesday night could be heavy in terms of weight. Make sure to take it easy shoveling your sidewalks and driveways.

With a heavy snow possible, there is also a low threat of power outages.

WINTER WEATHER HEADLINES

WINTER STORM WATCH ISSUED



Heavy snowfall and blowing/drifting snow could make traveling very difficult Tuesday through Wednesday. Snowfall within the watch could range from 6-12". pic.twitter.com/lUJYYVO4ig — James Parish (@James_NBC15) February 23, 2020

WINTER STORM WATCH will be in effect from Tuesday morning to Wednesday afternoon for Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Green, Grant, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette and Walworth Co., WI. Widespread snowfall totals within the watch area will likely range from 6-12". This is where the most difficult travel conditions will likely develop Tuesday into Wednesday.