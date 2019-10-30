WISDOT: Stay extra alert in construction zones

Green Bay Public Works crews install and test a snowplow on a city truck (WBAY photo)
Updated: Wed 10:20 PM, Oct 30, 2019

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- Road crews are preparing for a busy Thursday with a winter weather advisory in parts of Southern Wisconsin.

Madison Streets Division says they will have 32 plows prepared to go out and salt the roads. Dane County will have 60 plows prepared to hit the road.

The Department of Transportation says the early snow shouldn't affect their construction projects as they can adjust the schedules of staffers to make sure the projects finish on time. They are concerned about distracted drivers in the construction zone and ask people to be extra vigilant during the snow.

Rock County did not return NBC15's calls about their snow preps.

Authorities expect heavier traffic than usual across Dane County amid snow Thursday.
 