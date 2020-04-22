Wisconsin receives $5.4 million to support small rural hospitals

Rural communities in Wisconsin will receive nearly $5.4 million in aid from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The HHS announced $5,396,288 in funding through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) on Wednesday. Specifically, the funding was awarded to the University of Wisconsin System as an investment to support small rural hospitals in the state.

"Today's funding gives rural hospitals in Wisconsin critical support to build up their capacity for fighting COVID-19 in their communities," said HHS Secretary Alex Azar.

HRSA's Federal Office of Rural Health Policy received $150 million through the CARES Act to assist hospitals across the nation respond to the public health emergency.

The HHS said the CARES Act funding gives hospitals flexibility in how they respond to the pandemic within their communities, including the provision of testing and laboratory services as well as the purchase of personal protective equipment.